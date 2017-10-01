Lifelong Derbyshire resident celebrates her 100th birthday

Lifelong Derbyshire resident Marjorie Wills has celebrated turning 100 years old with her family, friends and care home staff.

The former shop worker had a party thrown in her honour at Whittington Care Home, on Holland Road, on Sunday, September 10 – the day of her birthday.

It’s been so much fuss but what a wonderful day. Marjorie Wills

The centenarian was joined by her sister Violet, daughters Sue and Margaret, son Alan, grandsons Mark and James, grandaughter Lindsey, and great grandchildren Heath, Mason, and Jasmine.

Enjoying a glass of Pimms, the birthday girl said: “It’s so much fuss but what a wonderful day.

“It was so nice of everyone to visit, and to see them all.”

Marjorie was married to her husband Frederick Wills for 60 years before he died, aged 84, in 2002.

She worked at Sheepbridge Stokes during the war years, but most of her working life was in retail including Hunters, on Whittington Moor, Woolworths and Marks & Spencer, retiring from the Co-op at Hasland in 1977.

Marjorie’s daughter Sue said the party saw around 25 guests as well as staff attend.

She said: “I think everyone enjoyed the day. The care home was so accommodating we had the sole use of an upstairs lounge a few other residents and their families were also able to join us as were the staff.

“As a family we would like to thank the staff – Iona, Dawn and Julie – who were very helpful indeed with the planning and on the day and I think enjoyed it as much as us.

“Mum also got a card from the Queen and the Work and Pensions office.”

Marjorie was born on Monday, September 10 1917 - just months before the Russian Revolution shocked the world.

She was just over one-year -old when the First World War started and not yet 22 when the Second World War hostilities began.

Her 50th birthday took place in the swinging 60s, shortly after The Beatles released seminal album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.