Life sentence for Chesterfield man guilty of child sex offences dating back to the 1960s

A Chesterfield man has been jailed for life after being found guilty of non-recent child sex offences.

John Wass, 69, of Emmet Field Close, was sentenced at Derby Crown Court on July 12 following a three-week trial. He was found guilty of 17 counts against three victims.

The charges included rape, sexual assault and sexual exposure and date back to the 1960s.

DC Paul Butler, from the Chesterfield Public Protection Unit, said: “This was a detailed investigation that has lasted two and a half years.

“I think that the sentence given to this man reflects the severity of his crimes.

“I hope that sentences like this give other potential victims of child abuse the confidence to come forward.”