Liddy gives girls a voice

Holymoorside teen Liddy Buswell has given girls a voice in her role as a Girlguiding advocate by speaking out about mental health and body confidence.

Liddy, 18, is part of a group of young women who help to direct the charity’s research and advocacy work and campaign to make voices heard.

She spoke at a public policy exchange event and at the Women’s Equality Party conference.

Liddy said: “Speaking at the WEP conference was incredible. Everyone was so supportive of the work Girlguiding does, especially the campaign to end sexual harassment in schools. It was a bit overwhelming, especially when people came up to me afterwards to express their support and tell their own stories. It was such an amazing day.”

Liddy, who joined the Advocate panel in September, said: “Being an Advocate has made me realise that I do have a voice and it’s given me a platform to get young women’s voices heard, for which I’m eternally grateful.

“I’m really excited to continue to speak out and be involved in more of Girlguiding’s campaigns in the coming year.”

