Lib Dems triumph in by-election to win seat from Labour

Liberal Democrat Keith Falconer has been elected as a Chesterfield borough councillor for the Holmebrook ward following a by-election - winning the seat from Labour.

He polled 510 votes to defeat Labour’s Ron Mihaly, who secured 435 votes, while the Conservative candidate Olliver Scheidt trailed in third place with 62 votes.

Chesterfield Independents candidate Paul Stone picked up 14 votes.

The result means the overall make-up of the council is now:

- Labour – 37 councillors

- Liberal Democrats – nine councillors

- UKIP – one councillor

- Independent – one councillor

Thursday’s by-election was held after Labour’s Stephen Hitchin stood down to devote more time to his family and medical career.

The other councillor for the Holmebrook ward is Councillor Suzie Perkins (Labour), who has been in post since the May 2015 election.

All councillors remain in post until the next council elections in May 2019.

The turnout in Thursday’s vote was 32 per cent.