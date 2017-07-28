LETTER: The elderly should also use ‘health MOTs’

There is no such illness as ‘old age’.
Because of the diagnosis and therefore no treatment of people, after decades of neglect they are then seen in the A&E departments in the UK with irreversible medical conditions.
These become serious problems for the social care sector, and are also a burden on the benefits system. Other countries give ‘health MOTs’ after 55 years of age and we should follow suit.
Mary Marsden
High Street, Old Whittington
Almost Done!
Registering with Derbyshire Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.