LETTER: Hospice builds fantastic relationship with local businesses

The recent feature ‘How charities can work together’ (Thursday, July 6) was very interesting, as my own role here at Treetops Hospice Care is to generate and develop relationships with businesses across all sectors in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire in several different ways.

Whilst competition with national charities is fierce, I speak to many businesses who want to support us as a local charity because they can see exactly where the money goes or they have a personal connection with Treetops and want to give something back.

One of our greatest successes has been to introduce a Treetops Business Club to engage with our business supporters and to give them something in return for their support. We hold regular networking meetings both here at the hospice and at our own members’ businesses which are always well attended and bring together like-minded firms.

Challenge events, including our new Accumulator Challenge, are also increasingly popular. As well as raising money for Treetops Hospice Care, businesses use the events to build stronger relationships with their staff team and develop and showcase their business skills. We also support our members with PR opportunities as they arise – a way to celebrate a local firm’s CSR and show existing and new customers how they are contributing to the local community.

We have introduced a Volunteering Skills Bank so that people can register to volunteer their practical business skills such as web development, construction, design, plumbing, etc as well as offer traditional painting, decorating and gardening – which we still welcome.

The skills bank is open to all businesses large or small, across all sectors, which makes it easy for all professionals to engage with us.

Crucially, the hospice is there for employees who may need our services themselves, or know someone else who does. Yes, their financial support is invaluable but we also educate businesses about our services for their own benefit. We can support their employees and families diagnosed with any life-limiting illness, offering nursing care and counselling and emotional support.

For us, it’s about making sure that each and every business that supports Treetops, also achieves their own business objectives. Be it marketing, team building, improving staff morale, skill development or PR, working with a local charity can help a business to achieve this and much more.

We are still looking to grow and engage more local businesses so welcome an opportunity to speak to those interested.

Kathryn Box

Corporate fundraiser

Treetops Hospice Care

Derby Road, Risley