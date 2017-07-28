LETTER: Hard-working people would be worse off under Labour

People are now saying that Jeremy Corbyn is the best thing since sliced bread. I feel he is saying that if Labour get in to power is all poverty will be wiped out, everyone will be housed, you will not have to go to work because the benefits you get means you will have no need to.

In my view every Labour-controlled authority in the UK is making cutbacks and blaming the present Government.

Derbyshire County Council is now Tory-controlled and is reversing Labour cuts, so what does that tell you about Labour policies?

They’ve got it down below but not upstairs. As I see it, people who voted for Jeremy Coprbyn are easily led, in fact I am looking into having a nuclear shelter built as we will be at the mercy from every tinpot country in the world.

All the hard-working British people will be worse off and foreign people and people on benefits will be better off at the expense of the rest of us.

The last Labour Government had got some idea of running a country, but the present Labour front bench have not got a clue in my opinion.

Alan Warner

Ripley