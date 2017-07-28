LETTER: Get together to mark school’s history

When Anthony Gell established his school in Wirksworth in 1576, he may not have realised that we would still be celebrating the event in 2017.

But the recent Founders’ Day service at St Mary’s Parish Church was attended by many old scholars and the head teacher with talented staff and students from the present school.

Also very welcome was the Mayor of Wirksworth, Alison Clamp.

Thanks are due to Canon David Truby, the Rev Lindsay Pearson and head teacher, Malcolm Kelly, who, with our secretary, created a wonderful service which brought together old and new themes. Thanks too to the present day students who took part, some singing beautifully and others reading their own poetry or helping in the commemoration.

Afterwards, all retired to the Wirksworth Cricket Club for a buffet lunch and to share memories of times past whilst learning a great deal about recent school activities.

Our autumn get-together takes the form of a lunch (not a dinner as in previous years) which will be held on Friday, September 22, at Willersley Castle Hotel overlooking the River Derwent in Cromford. We will meet at 12.30pm for 1pm and the cost will be £18.95. Details, menu and bookings from our secretary Eileen Chadwick – 01773 550063 or jwechad@btinternet.com.

If you attended the school, in the past or recently, we would like to meet you there.

Pete Widdeson

Chairman of the Old Wirksworthians Association