Lego boat wins talented teen top prize at Matlock Bath Illuminations

A talented teen has wowed the crowds at the famous Matlock Bath Illuminations - scooping the top prize for her decorated boat for the second year in a row.

Isabel Fox-Wood’s ‘Lego Model’ earned the Matlock Bath boat builder first prize in the boats competition and the Arkwright Cup, donated in 1903 by Sir Richard Arkwright, as well as the Centenary Cup, plus a cash prize of £400.

The 17-year-old won last year with her hippy camper van model, meaning she’s recorded two top spots since she started competing four years ago.

The boat, which was co-designed by Richard Wood, polled almost one quarter of the 562 votes cast on Facebook, and will now lead the unique parade of boats at the illuminations every Saturday and Sunday until October 28.

Second prize went to Christine Dence, Richard Wood and Pete Hartshorn - The Motley Bunch - with their entry ‘The White Pearl’, winning for them the Plumtree Cup and £380.

In third place was ‘Delorean Time Machine’, built and designed by Matlock’s David Gregory, who is taking part in the parade for a 47th consecutive year. He was presented with the Sheffield Wire Rope Cup and £360.

In fourth place was ‘All Aboard the Ninky Nonk’, designed by Paul Henshall of Matlock, competing for a 43rd year. He took home the Dave Sanderson Trophy and £340.

The winners were announced as the boats paraded last Saturday and the prizes were given out on Sunday by Geoff Stevens, who is compering the event for a 50th year.

Geoff commented: “The illuminated and decorated boats have been central to the illuminations throughout my 50 years. They are absolutely unique to Matlock Bath and are the big attraction that people come to see from all over the country.”

For more information and to book tickets online, visit www.derbyshiredales.gov.uk/Illuminations