Legal-eagle swoops in with £3,600 for charity after hiking 110 miles

A big-hearted legal-eagle has raised about £3,600 for three charities after completing a 110 mile sponsored walk.

Bertie Mather, 76, of Elliot Mather solicitors, in Chesterfield, took on the Cotswold Way Walk from Chipping Campden to Bath.

His efforts attracted hundreds of pounds in pledges for the Alzheimer’s Society, Meningitis Now and Helen’s Trust.

Bertie said: “I’m so thankful to the contributors towards my walk. They have been so generous in their sponsorship.”

Mr Mather continues to practice criminal law with Elliot Mather LLP Solicitors continuing a lifetime career following on from his father and grandfather who were both Chesterfield solicitors.

He added: “The walk was fabulous. The hills were numerous, the scenery was beautiful and memorable.

“The weather was fantastic and during the last three days the temperature reached 32 degrees centigrade.”