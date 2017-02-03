Lawyers score place in award final stage

Family lawyers at Geldards have been named finalists in the annual quest to find the most successful and inspirational businesswomen in the East Midlands.

East Midlands Chamber of Commerce has revealed that Geldards family team has made the final stage for the Enterprising Women Team of the Year Award 2017.

This award is for a team of people - both male and female - achieving success through the leadership and management from a dynamic female leader. Geldards family team, led by Fiona Apthorpe, has delivered more than 50 per cent year-on-year growth in successive years.

The team, most notably, have successfully managed the difficult transition between organisations following Geldards acquisition of Robinsons in 2014 and embedded themselves into Geldards and become a driving force.

Fiona said: “I’m really looking forward to this year’s awards and 20th anniversary dinner – it is fantastic for the team to have made the final list.

“The standard of entries has been very high this year and it is great for my teams’ efforts to have been recognised and successes celebrated.”

The winners will be announced at a gala dinner on March 32 at Colwick Hall Hotel, Nottingham.