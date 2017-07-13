LATEST UPDATE: Boy, 13, ‘seriously’ injured in Derbyshire road collision

A 13-year-old boy is in a serious but stable condition in hospital after he was involved in a collision with a car while he was riding his bike.

The teenager was in collision with a silver VW Polo on the B6719 Alfreton Road in Little Eaton shortly after 6pm yesterday (Wednesday July 13).

The air ambulance was called to the scene but the young cyclist was taken to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre by land ambulance.

A cordon was put in place and the road was closed for several hours as police began their investigations into the collision.

Police said the teen was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham where he remains this morning.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and particularly those with dashcam footage to come forward.