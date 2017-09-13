Latest results from Chesterfield magistrates’ court

The following people have recently appeared before magistrates in Chesterfield:

Motoring

David Peter Fuller, 41, of Dale Road, Matlock Bath. Found guilty of driving a Land Rover when an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle and he failed to stop. Fined £180, ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £300 costs. Disqualified from driving for three years.

Wieslaw Wasilewski, 56, of Patchwork Row, Shirebrook. Pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle while disqualified from holding a driving licence. Committed to prison for 63 days, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 33 months.

David Stuart Burgess, 26, of Park Crescent, Chapel-en-le-Frith, High Peak. Pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence. Committed to prison for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding a driving licence for 18 months.

Elliot Ross Christopher Grey, 39, of Sherwood Road, Heath Grove, Buxton. Pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence. Fined £120, ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for five months.

Theft

Shaun Anton Wragsdale, 37, of New Street, Grassmoor. Pleaded guilty to stealing three boxes of Lego to the value of £64 from Hobby Craft. Committed to prison for 16 weeks. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

James David Robert Hill, 24, of Hillcrest Close, Shuttlewood, Bolsover. Indicated plea of guilty to entering as a trespasser at Castle Arms in Bolsover and stealing alcohol, money, a till and personal items to the value of £2,200. Committed to prison for 16 weeks. Ordered to pay £150 compensation.

Jose Beverley Turton, 60, of Highfield Lane, Newbold. Indicated plea of guilty to stealing meat to a value unknown belonging to Asda in Chesterfield. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and £85 costs.

Rebecca Louise Bowdler, 26, of Davenport Road, New Tupton, Chesterfield. Indicated plea of guilty to stealing groceries to the value of £122.43 from Spar in Wingerworth. Community order made. Fined £40 and ordered to pay £122.43 compensation.

Pelham Kyle Oates, 29, of Windmill Rise, Somercotes. Indicated plea of guilty to stealing meat to the value unknown from One Stop Shop in Alfreton while on a suspended sentence order. Committed to prison for four weeks consecutive. Ordered to pay £20 compensation and a victim surcharge of £115.

Andrew Richards, 41, of no fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to stealing four cans of lager to the value of £4.99 from B&M in Belper. Committed to prison for 18 weeks. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Sheryl Ann Brown, 49, of Derby Road, Birdholme, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing items to the value of £13.80 from Tesco Extra in Chesterfield. Community order made. Fined £40, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and £85 costs.

Jordan Mcmillan, 29, of Bowshaw Avenue, Batemoor, Sheffield. Pleaded guilty to stealing food and beverages from Tesco Extra in Chesterfield, to the value of £76.56, while on two suspended sentence orders. Committed to prison for 16 weeks. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and £85 costs.

Amanda Lesley Jane Hawthorne, 66, of Main Road, Heath. Indicated plea of guilty to stealing £40 in cash belonging to a woman. Community order made. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85.

Thomas Daniel Crossan, 21, of Longcroft View, Whitwell. Pleaded guilty to stealing Coors beer to the value of £11 from the Co-op. Given a 12-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £11 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Drugs

Jason Lewis Hardwick, 22, of Nottingham Road, Ripley. Indicated plea of guilty to being found in possession of 0.4 grams of diamorphine, a controlled Class A drug. Community order made. Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £85.

Assault

Lewis Smedley, 21, of no fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman at Chesterfield police station by beating her. Committed to prison for 12 weeks.

David Graham, 33, of New Station Road, Bolsover. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. Committed to prison for 12 weeks concurrent.

Caroline Turner, 36, of Cemetery Road, Dronfield. Convicted of assaulting a woman by beating her. Community order made. Restraining order made. Ordered to pay £150 compensation, a victim surcharge of £85 and £85 costs.

Criminal Damage

Dene Michael Evans, 38, of Station Road, New Whittington. Pleaded guilty to damaging a police cell to the value of £65. Community order made. Fined £50, ordered to pay £65 compensation and a victim surcharge of £85.

Other

Brett Jan Poynton, 31, of Kingsley Avenue, Birdholme, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to resisting arrest by a Police Constable in the execution of her duty. Fined £108, ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge and £100 costs.

Lucy Olivia Brown, 32, of Foxstone Close, Staveley. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of suspended sentence order. Admitted breach. Fined £40 and costs of £60.

Alison Mary Higgins, 64, of Craggon Drive, New Whittington. Indicated plea of guilty to failing to promptly notify Chesterfield Borough Council in a change of cicrumstances which would affect her entitlement to council tax benefit, namely that she was in receipt of a pension. Fined £80, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and £85 costs.

Callum Leigh Bostock, 33, of The Crescent, Brimington. Pleaded guilty to damaging a door and a gate to the value of £200 belonging to a man. Restraining order made. Ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Sohbat Hussain, 49, of Westedge Close, Kelstedge. Pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a man to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used. Community order made. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and £310 costs.

Lindsay Jane Wagstaff, 35, of Meynell Close, Brampton. Failed to comply with requirements of a community order. Admitted breach. Must now comply with new and varied requirements.