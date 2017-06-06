Latest results from Chesterfield magistrates’ court

The following people have recently appeared before the courts:

Assault

Richard Lee Martin, 43, of Sycamore Lane, Hollingwood, Chesterfield. Found guilty of assaulting a man, thereby occasioning him, actual bodily harm. Committed to prison for 16 weeks. Ordered to pay compensation of £125.

Bernardo Winston, 49, of Wain Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Restraining order made. Ordered to pay £20 victim surcharge and £620 costs.

Jacob John Pablo Hare Woolley, 28, of Wheatcroft Close, Wirksworth. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a Police Constable in the execution of his duty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, ordered to pay £50 compensation, £20 victim surcharge and £50 costs.

Kristian Andrew Revell Prestwood, 36, of Hedley Drive, Brimington. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. Fined £630, ordered to pay a £63 victim surcharge and £200 costs.

Benjamin Pagan, 30, of Elliot Drive, Inkersall. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. Community order made. Restraining order made. Ordered to pay £100 compensation, a victim surcharge of £85 and £85 costs.

Theft

Diane Marie Dallas, 64, of Woodford Way, Barrow Hill, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of make-up, salt and pepper grinder and coffee strainer to the value of £32, belonging to Tesco Extra in Chesterfield.

Criminal Damage

Dale Lee-Ray, 21, of Park Road, Belper. Pleaded guilty to damaging a watch to the value less than £5,000 belonging to a woman. Community order made. Restraining order made. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and £200 costs.

Colin Andrew Bown, 39, of no fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to damaging a double glazed window belonging to a woman at a property in Shirebrook. Discharged conditionally for six months. Restraining order made. Ordered to pay £350 compensation

Drugs

Scott Brown, 36, of Boughton Lane, Clowne. Indicated plea of guilty to being concerned in the production of 7.2 grams of cannabis. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and £85 costs.

Motoring

Ashley Dean Stokes, 21, of East Crescent, Duckmanton. Pleaded guilty to drink driving, namely 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £300, ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Robert Mathew James Creswell, 36, of Main Street, Horsley Woodhouse, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to driving a mechanically propelled vehicle whilst unfit to drive through drink. Fined £120, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and £385 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Craig Roy Palmer, 36, of Southwell Lane, Kirkby, Notts. Pleaded guilty to drink driving, namely 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, at Pinxton. Fined £390, ordered to pay a £39 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Simon Tye Simon Pleskauskas, 39, of Brick Hill Lane, Mansfield, Notts. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle in Tibshelf while disqualified. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and to pay costs of £85. Disqualified from driving for two years.

Lady Nicola Stockley, 42, of Victoria Road, Doncaster. Pleaded guilty to drink driving, namely 271 microgrammes of alcohol in a 100 millilitres of blood, on A38 at Ripley. Ordered to pay victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85. Disqualified from driving for 28 months.

Other

Amanda Jane Heathcote, 44, of Compass Crescent, Old Whittington, Chesterfield. Indicated plea of guilty to dishonestly failing to promptly notify Chesterfield Borough Council in the prescribed manner of a change of circumstances which would affect her entitlement to housing benefit. Fined £315, a victim surcharge of £31 and £85 costs.

Jamie Robert Godley, 25, of Lower Grove Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to placing himself on a public place, namely Causeway Lane, Matlock, to beg or gather alms. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge and £35 costs.

Graham Green, 57, of no fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Beetwell Street in Chesterfield. Fined £40 ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Barrie Martin, 60, of Carlisle Road, Buxton. Indicated plea of guilty to entering as a trespasser at RT Mycocks and Sons at Harpur Hill Business Park, Buxton, and stealing tools and a laptop to the value unknown and £80 in cash. Committed to prison for 16 weeks consecutive, suspended for 12 months. Curfew requirement with electronic monitoring imposed. Ordered to pay £200 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Nathan Mark Goldsbrough, 23, of Brick Kiln Lane, Mansfield, Notts. Pleaded guilty to wilfully obstructing a Police Constable in the execution of his duty at Chesterfield Police Station on New Beetwell Street. Community order made.

SHANE Ian Mitchell, 29, of Cliff Road, Buxton. Non-payment of fine of £845. Committed to prison for 28 days, suspended. Ordered to pay £20 every 14 days.

Breach

Dean Christopher Buxton, 24, of Bath Road, Buxton. Failed to comply with requirements of a community order. Admitted breach. New and varied requirements added to the community order. Ordered to carry out 54 hours of unpaid work and pay £60 costs.

Kirsty Louise Smith, 24, of Moorland Drive, Heath, Chesterfield. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order. Admitted breach. Ordered to pay £60 costs.

Alexander Peter Quinn, 34, of no fixed abode. Failed to comply with community requirements of a suspended sentence order. Admitted breach. Suspended sentence order to continue. Must now comply with new and varied requirements with the supervision period of 12 months.

Jason Patrick Hutton, 45, of Perlethhorpe Avenue, Meden Vale, Notts. Indicated plea of guilty to attending an address in Shirebrook from which he was prohibited from doing so. Community order made. Fined £120 and pay a victim surcharge of £85.