Latest court results from the Ilkeston area

The latest Derby magistrates’ court results from the Ilkeston area as published in the January 12 edition of the Ilkeston Advertiser are listed below.

Motoring

Luke James Hill, 25, of Arnold Street, Derby: Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit at The Market Place, Ilkeston. Fined £250 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Donna Michelle Manners, of Friar Street, Long Eaton: Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle in Beresford Road, at Long Eaton, without insurance. No separate penalty. Found guilty to driving without due care and attention. Fined £180 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £350 costs. Driving record endorsed with seven points.

Michelle Barrett, 48, of St James Avenue, Ilkeston: Verdict proved under the single justice procedure that she failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Darren Peter Joseph Baxter, 28, of The Crescent, Breedon-on-the-Hill, Derby: Pleaded guilty under the single justice procedure to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Salisbury Road, Long Eaton. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty under the single justice procedure to using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £440 and must pay a £44 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Stuart Knighton Lacey, 36, of Mill Street, Ilkeston: Verdict proved under the single justice procedure that he was driving without wearing a seat belt. No separate penalty. Verdict proved under the single justice procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Joseph Lisney, 28, of Kedleston Drive, Ilkeston: Proved guilty under the single justice procedure that he drove while not wearing a seat belt. Fined £134. Must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Nathan John Kemp, 29, of Windermere Road, Long Eaton: Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle while disqualified. Committed to prison for 18 weeks. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.

Kyle Paul Johnson, 19, of Pickering Avenue, Eastwood: Pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on Cavendish Road, Ilkeston. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £35 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Assault

Darren Sacha Jones, 45, of Robinson Court, Chilwell, Nottingham: Pleaded guilty to three counts of assault by beating at Ilkeston. Community order until January 3, 2018. Must pay £350 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Other

Matthew Christopher Cannop, 41, of Milton Street, Cotmanhay, Ilkeston: Domestic violence protection order granted and made for 28 days for the protection of an associated person stating the defendant must not molest the associated person by using or threatening violence, or by intimidating, harassing or pestering her, or by contacting her. He must also not go within a mile of a stipulated address. The order requires the defendant to leave his address.

John James Brooks, 52, of Critchley Street, Ilkeston: Pleaded guilty to damaging a TV to the value of £140 at King Street, Ilkeston. Must pay £140 compensation and £85 costs.

Brandon Dean Appleby, 25, of Cross Street, Sandiacre: Indicated a guilty plea to speaking to a certain person when he was prohibited from doing so by a restraining order. Committed to prison for four weeks. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a 12-month conditional discharge for breaching a restraining order.

Paul Clive Mockford, 53, of Hamilton Road, Long Eaton: Indicated a guilty plea to stalking between December 9, 2016, and December 18, 2016, by sending text and Facebook messages and by leaving notes and attending victim’s home. Committed to prison for 20 weeks suspended for 18 months, with a Building Better Relationships programme and a rehabilitation requirement. Restraining order until December 18, 2021. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to having a knife in public.