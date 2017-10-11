The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the October 12 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Motoring

William Royle, 19, of Rectory Road, Duckmanton, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the cannabis drug-drive limit. Fined £200 and must pay £225 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for one year. Convicted for speeding in excess of 60mph on the A632, at Kelstedge, while it was subject to temporary speed limit. Fined £106 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Kevin Cowley, 52, of Broadmeadows, South Normanton. Pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood during an investigation into whether he had committed a driving offence. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement for six months and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for up to a maximum of six days. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for four years.

Donna Louise Stacey, 49, of Main Road, Pye Bridge, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Dane Stefan Anthony Oldham, 26, of Uplands Road, Glossop. Found guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Found guilty of using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Found guilty of using a vehicle which had no test certificate. No separate penalty. Found guilty of being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby personal injury was caused to another person. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender custody having been released on bail. Community order to last until February 20, 2018, with a 20 week curfew with electronic monitoring. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £200 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Other

Fiona Lisa Grant, 48, of Smedley Street, Matlock. Found guilty of three counts of committing fraud by making a false representation by claiming she had a holiday property available to rent to make a £435 gain, a £455 gain and a £600 gain. Must pay £435, £455 and £80 compensation. Found guilty of stealing cash valued at £130. Must pay £130 and £50 compensation. Found guilty of stealing £508. Must pay £100 compensation and £508 compensation. Found guilty of stealing £260. Must pay £325 compensation. Committed to prison for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months with 120 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months.

Teresa Blackwell, 40, of Queen’s Walk, Holmewood, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to outraging public decency by masturbating in public. Committed to prison for nine weeks suspended for 12 months. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Darren Snowdon, 33, of Park Street, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with a supervising officer. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Ashley Barnsley, 19, of Windmill Rise, Somercotes, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to damaging a mirror and a door. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Patrick Hutchinson, 46, of Sanforth Street, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to damaging plant pots. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Fined £480 and must pay a £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Restraining order to last until October 3, 2019.

Liam John Smith, 34, of Hazel Grove, Matlock. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to producing a quantity of cannabis, a controlled class B drug. Community order to last until April 3, 2019, with a Building Better Relationships programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement with 40 hours of unpaid work. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Ross Stuart Beardsley, 29, of No Fixed Abode. Pleaded guilty to being found in an enclosed area, namely Chesterfield Hotel, for an unlawful purpose. Discharged conditionally for two years. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Frederick Walter Walker, 83, of Maple Drive, Broadmeadows, South Normanton. Indicated a guilty plea to two counts of intentionally touching a female and that touching was sexual when she did not consent and he did not reasonably believe that she was consenting. Committed to prison for eight months suspended for 18 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until further order. Must pay £300 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Rebecca Margaret Hallas, 38, of Rufford Close, Boythorpe, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Fined £30.

Luke Robin Kelly, 45, of Hunloke Avenue, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to committing an act outraging public decency by behaving in an indecent manner by masturbating while sat in a vehicle parked on a street. Community order to last until October 5, 2018, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Fined £230 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Assault

Ross Stuart Peter Kemp, 26, of Recreation Road, Shirebrook. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Northern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court after failing to attend with a responsible officer as instructed and failed to provide verification for the reasons of absence within a certain timescale. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of assault by beating. Committed to prison for 12 weeks. Must pay £60 costs.

Danielle Buels, 25, of Chesterfield Road, Shuttlewood. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

David Bodill, 23, of Thornwood Court, Buxton. Found guilty of assault by beating. Fined £60 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Theft

Ibrahim Dudha, 20, of Derby Road, Birdholme, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing clothing items valued at £111.92 belonging to TK Maxx, in Chesterfield. Committed to detention in a Young Offender Institution for four weeks. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £558 costs.

Leanne Margaret Perkins, 29, of Church Street, South Normanton, Alfreton. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing cosmetics and razors belonging to Wilkinson’s. Fined £40 and must pay £250 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to court having been released on bail. Convicted of stealing air fresheners valued at £77.84 belonging to B&M Bargains. Convicted of committing an offence while subject to a 12 month conditional discharge for an offence of theft fro a shop. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence of theft from a shop involving the theft of meat, cleaning products and groceries and which was subject to the conditional discharge. Community order to last until October 3, 2018, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Drugs

Miroslaw Warchol, 35, of Main Street, Shirebrook. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a quantity of amphetamine, a controlled class B drug. Fined £250 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Shaun Johnson, 49, of Fairfield Road, Buxton. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a quantity of diamorphine, a controlled class A drug. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.