The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the August 17 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Motoring

Ian Thomas Houston, 54, of Holmesdale Road, Dronfield. Pleaded guilty to speeding. Fined £50 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Graham Turner, 56, of Queen Street North, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for five years. Committed to prison for 18 weeks. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing diamorphine, a class A controlled drug. Fined £40.

Grenville Stephen Kirk-Spencer, 78, of St Thomas Close, Tibshelf. Pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath when suspected of having driven a vehicle and as part of an investigation. Fined £135 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £50 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Callum Gareth Jones, 21, of Gritstone Road, Matlock. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Community order to last until August 6, 2018, with 50 hours of unpaid work. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

John Neville Bullock, 32, of Station Road, Whitwell, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to speeding. Fined £83 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Shaun Roberts, 44, of Kendal Road, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances because if the defendant was disqualified a new business would fail. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with seven points. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

James Rhys Riley, 22, of Heath Road, Holmewood, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £212 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Craig Alan Shirley, 39, of Queen Street, Brimington, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Shayne David Swift, 47, of Bonnington Drive, Somercotes, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £380 and must pay a £38 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Theft

Lee Woodger, 25, of No Fixed Abode. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after release from prison. Pleaded guilty to stealing chocolates belonging to Poundland, in Chesterfield. Must pay £2 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing a chocolate bar, wine gums and fruit pastilles belonging to Poundland, in Chesterfield. Must pay £3 compensation. Committed to prison for four weeks.

John Thomas Dwyer, 39, of Arundel Close, Newbold, Chesterfield. Admitted two counts of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the suspended sentence orders of stealing cosmetics from Asda, failing to surrender to custody, stealing assorted groceries and electrical items valued at £308.91 belonging to Tesco and stealing a Sony CD player from a VW Polo. Suspended sentence implemented as 13 weeks of custody. Must pay £60 costs.

Wayne Stuart Thackray, 28, of No Fixed Abode. Pleaded guilty to stealing chicken, pork, lamb, cheese and wine belonging to Spar Walton Motors. Must pay £42.25 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing two packets of chocolate bars and one steak bake belonging to Poundland, in Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing groceries belonging to Morrisons. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Joel Emmet, 36, of Derby Road, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing an Apple MacBook Pro, a mouse, cables, passport, bank cards, glasses, sunglasses and a book. Must pay £1,439.50 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a can of pop and greeting cards belonging to One Stop Community Stores. No separate penalty. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing two laptops, a passport and paperwork. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Committed to prison for 24 weeks suspended for one year with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work.

Rebecca Margaret Hallas, 38, of Rufford Close, Boythorpe, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing Loreal age cream and a Scholl pedicure set belonging to Boots. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to stealing food and cosmetics belonging to Boots. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to stealing more cosmetics belonging to Boots. No separate penalty.

Assault

Robert Steven Monk, 34, of Bradshaw Avenue, Riddings, Alfreton. Found guilty of assault by beating. Fined £400 and must pay a £40 victim surcharge and £300 costs.

Stephen Anthony Wright, 33, of Gorse Valley Road, Hasland, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to breaching a restraining order by attending an address. Community order to last until February 3, 2018, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Fined £80 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £40 costs.

Jane Marie Mellor, 30, of Dale Road, Matlock. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence of assaulting a detention officer which was subject to the community order. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay £60 costs.

Damien Lee Wells, 29, of Hazelby Road, Creswell. Indicated a guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Committed to prison for 26 weeks suspended for 18 months. Must pay £300 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Other

Andrew Colin Peter Warne, 52, of No Fixed Abode. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after release from prison by failing to attend with a supervising officer. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Ryan Edris James Cullabine, 29, of No Fixed Abode. Pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in public. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jamie Luke Allen, 24, of Mill Lane, Codnor, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to damaging car tyres. Must pay £195 compensation. Pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating. Must pay £200 compensation. Committed to prison for ten weeks suspended for 18 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a two-year restraining order.

Gary Don Nicholson, 28, of Arundel Close, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with a community order. Order varied with 50 hours of unpaid work and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement to continue. Must pay £60 costs.

Drugs

Sharon Amanda Warren, 44, of Chepstow Gardens, Grangewood, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to report to the relevant officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences subject to the community order of possessing 5.17grammes of amphetamine, possessing 3.7grammes of cannabis and possessing 22.18grammes of hydroxy-n-butyric acid. Community order to last until August 7, 2018, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.