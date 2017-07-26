The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the July 26 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Other

Ross Stuart Beardsley, 29, of No Fixed Abode. Indicated a guilty plea to failing to provide a change of address to police under the Sexual Offences Act. Committed to prison for six weeks. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Joshua Mikielewicz, 19, of Harehill Road, Grangewood, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a kitchen knife in public. Community order to last until April 16, 2018, with a rehabilitation requirement. Fined £120 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Neil Bannister, 41, of Church Street South, Grangewood, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with supervision after prison. The defendant must comply with a 20 day curfew.

John William Clarke, 53, of No Fixed Abode. Pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in public. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Damien Nicholas Wyatt, 26, of No Fixed Abode. Found guilty of stealing a moped. Must pay £300 compensation. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody. Admitted failing to comply with supervision after prison. Indicated a guilty plea to entering a garage and stealing a car stereo and tools. Must pay £200 compensation. Admitted committing an offence during a suspended sentence order. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences linked to the order of attempting to enter a building with intent to steal and having a crowbar in connection with a theft. Committed to prison for 41 weeks.

Theft

Paul Leslie Ayres, 41, of Church Street South, Birdholme, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing Southern Comfort. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Martin James Ward, 36, of Garden Crescent, South Normanton. Pleaded guilty to stealing a pressure washer. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay £50 compensation.

William Thomas Roddell Smith, 41, of Emmerfield Close, Grangewood, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing four coffee jars. Must pay £34.25 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing diamorphine. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing four jars of coffee. Must pay £32 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing two packs of Persil, two packets of Bold Gel and five packets of Ariel XL. Must pay £56.92 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing clothing. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing perfume and aftershave. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 18 months.

Motoring

Karl David Bradley, 47, of Fairview Road, Dronfield. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle while disqualified. Committed to prison for 24 weeks. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for three years. Pleaded guilty to driving without insurance. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Wayne Turton, 31, of Foxstone Way, Eckington. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby injury was caused to another and failed to stop. Fined £510 and must pay a £51 victim surcharge and £350 costs. Driving record endorsed with seven points.

Louise Baxter, 35, of Tapton View Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without a test certificate. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Simon Nicholas Goodman, 58, of Boythorpe Crescent, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. Must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Cory Jay Shaw, 19, of Bertrand Avenue, Clay Cross. Speeding proved in absence. Fined £375 and must pay a £37 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 21 days.

Kerry Bentley, 38, of Spinners Close, South Normanton. Proved in absence the defendant used a vehicle without insurance. No totting disqualification. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Niall Andrew Gibson, 25, of Farm Lane, Brimington, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to speeding. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with five points.

Eamon Lowe, 30, of Poolsbrook View, Chesterfield. Proved in absence he drove without due care and attention. Fined £440 and must pay a £44 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Thomas Smithurst, 28, of Maple Drive, Creswell. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £231 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Pleaded guilty to speeding. Fined £154 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Timothy Stuart Taylor, 27, of Didcot Close, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No totting disqualification. Fined £375 and must pay a £37 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Peter Waller, 70, of Valley Rise, Barlow. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Nicola Watson, 48, of Cromford Road, Wirksworth. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No totting disqualification. Fined £185 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Kimbereley Jane McWhinnie, 29, of North Parade, Matlock Bath. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused and failed to stop. Fined £200 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Pleaded guilty to failing to report the accident to police. No separate penalty.

Jason Campion, 28, of Dickens Drive, Holmewood, Chesterfield. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure he drove without a licence. No separate penalty. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure he used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Assault

Danny Lee Jordon, 25, of The Green, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Committed to prison for 17 weeks. Indefinite restraining order. Must pay £250 compensation.

Richard Shaun Robinson, 20, of Harehill Road, Grangewood, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Committed to detention for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months with a 16 week curfew and a rehabilitation requirement. Must pay £247.40 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Sally-Anne Shaw, 44, of Hill Crest, Shirebrook. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Restraining order to last until July 19, 2018. Fined £200 and must pay £100 compensation and a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Drugs

Jason Keith Briggs, 41, of No Fixed Abode. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 1.45grammes of amphetamine, a class B drug. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.