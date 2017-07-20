The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the July 20 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Motoring

Stephen Rex Haymes, 44, of Compton Street, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to a further count of exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Must pay £85 costs. Only custody could be justified due to two excess alcohol readings in two weeks. Committed to prison for 84 days suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Disqualified from driving for 60 months.

Mark Allison, 45, of Grove Way, Brimington Common, Chesterfield. Found guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Found guilty of using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £60 and must pay a £20 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for 14 days.

Laura Kathryn Mason, 33, of Glebe Park, Eyam. Found guilty of exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Community order to last until October 9, 2017, with a three month curfew and electronic monitoring. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Theft

Charley Louise Wright, 24, of Darley Crescent, South Normanton, Alfreton. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing meat valued at £80 belonging to the Co-op. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing items valued at £38 belonging to Shell garage. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a vacuum cleaner and coffee valued at £129.97 belonging to B&M Bargains. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a washer valued at £100 belonging to Wilko’s. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing clothing valued at £50. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing meat valued at £90 belonging to Wilko’s. Committed an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order imposed for three thefts. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original thefts which were subject to the suspended sentence order including stealing meat and cheese valued at £40 belonging to My Local, stealing meat and cheese belonging to My Local and stealing various items valued at £139.90 belonging to B&M Bargains. Committed to prison for 32 weeks.

Martin James Ward, 36, of Garden Crescent, South Normanton, Alfreton. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the community order of stealing power tools valued at £143.99 belonging to Gee Jays, stealing power tools valued at £218.99 belonging to Gee Jays. Pleaded guilty to stealing food items valued at £28 belonging to Shell Garage. Must pay £115 victim surcharge. Pleaded guilty to stealing food items valued at £38 belonging to the Shell Garage. Committed to prison for 16 weeks.

Ben Wayde Griffin, 23, of No Fixed Abode. Pleaded guilty to stealing headphones valued at £14.99 belonging to Boyes. Committed to prison for six weeks. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Other

Carolyn Briddon, 69, of Cedar Avenue, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol and crisps valued at £31.60 belonging to Co-operative Retail Services Ltd, at Ripley. Pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating. Must pay £80 compensation. Pleaded guilty to destroying a glass belonging to The Red Lion pub. Pleaded guilty to destroying glasses valued at £20 belonging to the Pear Tree pub. Discharged conditionally for one year.

Francis Hayle, 21, of Nottingham Road, Somercotes, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty. Must pay £50 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to committing an unlawful act contrary to the Malicious Damage Act by running along a platform banging on the side of a departing train, sitting on the edge of a platform, repeatedly getting on and off a train and delaying the departure of 15 trains and obstructing an engine. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Pleaded guilty to damaging a water fountain and bedroom furniture belonging to Chesterfield Royal Hospital. Pleaded guilty to a further count of assault by beating. Must pay £25 compensation. Pleaded guilty to damaging ornaments and furniture. Pleaded guilty to a further count of assault by beating. Must pay £25 compensation. Committed to prison for 20 weeks.

Marie Taylor, 39, of Devonshire Drive, Creswell. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Steven Pinder, 34, of Brunner Avenue, Shirebrook. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Order varied and must comply with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for up to nine days. Must pay £60 costs.

Dawn Michelle Harrison, 48, of Somerset Drive, Brimington, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing amphetamine, a controlled class B drug. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Admitted committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order for the offences of two thefts and an attempted theft. No action taken on the breach.

Frank Christopher Cotton, 31, of Stratton Road, Bolsover. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Order to continue. Fined £200.

Jason Lee Smith, 45, of Bridle Lane, Greenwich, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to damaging a vehicle to the value of £1,470. Restraining order to last until July 13, 2018. Fined £517 and must pay £1,000 compensation and £300 costs.

Yvonne Ollerenshaw, 53, of Sherwood Road, Buxton. Indicated a guilty plea to contacting someone by letter and Facebook which she was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Committed to prison for 42 days suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Admitted committing a further offence during a suspended sentence order for the offences of harassment without violence, failing to surrender to police and or court bail at the appointed time and harassment without violence. Suspended sentence of six weeks’ imprisonment suspended for 12 months amended by extending the operational and supervision period to 18 months.

Assault

John Edward Ernest Harris, 31, of Cauldon Drive, Holme Hall, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Committed to prison for 16 weeks. Must pay £150 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge.

Nicholas Alan Wainwright, Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Fined £200 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Charles Henry Dodds, 52, of Main Road, Pye Bridge, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until January 11, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Stefan Paul Jablonski, 32, of Nether Avenue, Killamarsh. Pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating. Community order to last until July 11, 2018, with a nine week curfew with electronic monitoring and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until July 11, 2019. Must pay £50 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Peter Robert McGarry, 37, of Chesterfield Road, Shuttlewood, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Community order to last until July 11, 2018, with a six week curfew with monitoring and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order until July 11, 2019. Must pay £100 compensation.