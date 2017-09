A 20m by 5m fire ravaged a building in Chesterfield.

Crews from Chesterfield, Staveley, and Clay Cross attended the fire on Park Road last night, Friday, September 29 at 9.20pm.

Hose reel jets were used to extinguish the building and then dampen down the property.

The fire was so large a Derbyshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Crews had to request assistance from teams at Clay Cross.”