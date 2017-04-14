Large building engulfed by flames in 'arson attack'

A derelict building burst into flames following a suspected arson attack.

Firefighters were called to the former Butterley Works building on Coach Road, Ripley, at about 8pm last night.

At one point, crews from Alfreton, Belper, Crich, Derby, Heanor and Ripley were at the scene tackling the severe fire.

There were no reports of any injuries.

According to a Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman, the blaze is being treated as arson.

The spokesman said the service was aware that children play in the area and that the Grade II-listed building - which has lain derelict for many years - was a known problem.

He added that the service was unable to attend other incidents across the county as a result of this severe fire, which also caused traffic problems on surrounding roads.

Firefighters had left the scene by 11.30pm and crews will return to the site this morning to carry out an inspection.