Lanes on major Chesterfield road closed for lighting repairs

Two lanes of a major Chesterfield road are closed this morning for lighting repairs.

The lanes affected are the two central lanes of the A617 between the Hornsbridge and Lordsmill roundabouts.

The work - which is being done by Derbyshire County Council and electricity firm Eon - was needed after one of the lampposts was hit in an accident.

However, workmen said the decision had been taken to upgrade all the street lights on that stretch to modern LED lights at the same time.

These lights give a clearer, white light rather than the orange glow of the old-fashioned high-pressure sodium lights.

Traffic in the area was still moving freely at 9am but this may change as the roads become busier later in the morning.