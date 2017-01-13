Knives and tools among 800 weapons seized from Chesterfield court

Knives and tools are among the 800 dangerous weapons seized from people going into Chesterfield magistrates’ court in the last two years, it can be revealed.

A Freedom of Information request by Derbyshire Times to her Majesty’s Courts and Tribunals Service asked for details on how many weapons were seized at Chesterfield magistrates’ court in 2015 and 2016 and to list the type of items confiscated.

The shock statistics have revealed 293 items were seized between January and July in 2016, including nine knives, 11 tools and 273 listed as ‘other’ - objects which are deemed dangerous and could be used as a weapon.

The figures show that 450 items were seized between January and December in 2015, including four knives, 39 tools and 407 listed as ‘other’.

An HM Courts and Tribunals Service spokesperson said: “We have a robust security and safety system to protect all court users and the judiciary. The system includes mandatory bag searches, the use of modern security searching equipment and surveillance cameras, as well as court security officers with the powers to confiscate prohibited items, restrain and remove people from the building should there be a need.”

Of the items seized in 2015, three of these (knives), were given to police.

Of the items seized in 2016, five of these (knives), were handed to the police.

The spokesperson for HM Courts and Tribunals added: “We are committed to keeping the public safe.”