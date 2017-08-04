Kind-hearted students fundraise for animals

Three year eight students at Highfields School have quietly and successfully spent the last few weeks fundraising for local charity Ashbourne Animal Welfare.

Every week Aisha, Emily and Katie baked buns and sold them during school break times.

They also held raffles, organised guessing games and sold ice lollies. They also managed to overcome nerves and present to both year seven and year eight assemblies – two full halls of over 200 students – to make a plea for tins of dog and cat food.

As well as collecting tins of food the girls also raised over £500. Aisha kept accounts each week and they spent some of their profit on prizes and ingredients and saw their funds grow.