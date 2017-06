Members of the JB Boldly Lodge 3919 of the Royal Antediluvian Order Of Buffaloes presented a cheque to the new Macmillan Cancer Unit at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

Paul Wilson, Justin Kirkham, Ashley Brazier, Scott Brazier, Ken Clayton, Derrick Steele, Graham Whapplington and Steven Elliot raised a total of £500 during 2016 in the weekly lodge held in Staveley.