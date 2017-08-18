Kind-hearted Chesterfield student offers support to poor nation

A big-hearted Chesterfield student is set to travel to one of the poorest countries in the Western Hemisphere to offer much-needed support to communities.

Sasha Beswick, 20, of Spital, will be moving to Nicaragua, a Central American country located between Honduras and Costa Rica, in September for three months with Raleigh ICS to help support young entrepreneurs, set-up small businesses and help them find work.

Nicaragua is trying to re-build itself after issues with dictatorship, civil war and national calamities.

Sasha said: “This experience will give me the benefit of meeting the people our aid budget benefits and I will be one of many volunteers delivering the projects.”

Sasha was born in Chesterfield and has been studying BSc environmental science at Sheffield Hallam University for the past two years. She will complete her final year on her return.

The youngster left Chesterfield in April after landing an internship in London with environmental charity, Global Action Plan.

Sasha be will travelling to Nicaragua with Raleigh ICS – a development programme that brings together young people from the UK and developing countries to volunteer in some of the poorest communities around the world.

Sasha’s mum, Shelly, 49, said: “I am ever so proud of her. She is an inspiration to society.”

Sasha is aiming to raise £800 for Raleigh ICS by organising a number of events, including a sponsored walk.

n Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sabeswick.