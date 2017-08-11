KFC parking fine blamed on slow service by angry Chesterfield dad

A teenage girl has been hit by a parking fine for overstaying in a fast food restaurant’s car park by nine minutes.

Caitlin Hall, 18, of Boythorpe, received the £100 charge after visiting the Lockoford Lane branch of KFC earlier this year.

KFC off Lockoford Lane.

However, she claims this only happened as a result of the staff’s slow service - and her dad has vowed to fight the fine all the way.

Jason Hall, 38, said: “It is not just my daughter - you only have to look at their TripAdvisor reviews to see how slow they are.

“They have held my daughter up but have punished her for not finishing her meal within an hour.”

On the online review site TripAdvisor, 67 per cent of respondents give the branch one star, with many complaining about slow and inaccurate service.

Jason says the problem was made worse when he complained to a manager at the restaurant - who told him to ignore the letters.

However, this advice has now been contradicted by a new manager - but the fine has gone up to £140 nevertheless.

The frustrated dad said that he was particularly upset about the fine as his daughter had only just passed her driving test.

“She was in sixth form at the time and while she was doing her exams she was getting these threatening letters,”

Jason Hall whose daughter got a �140 fine at KFC on Lockoford Lane.

A KFC spokesperson said: “We were sorry to hear about Caitlin’s experience.

“The car park is run by an independent company but we’ve worked with them to get this fine lifted.”