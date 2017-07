The sad news that ironmongers S Johnson and Son Ltd is due to close next month was announced last night.

The Chatsworth Road shop opened 129 years ago and has been in the same family ever since - its passing truly marks the end of an era.

Johnson's ironmongers on Chatsworth Road is to close next month.

We spoke to people outside the much-loved store this morning to get their opinion on the news of the closure.

Feel free to share your memories of Johnson’s on our Facebook page and look out for a special report in next week’s Derbyshire Times.