Jobs to go as Chesterfield pub and restaurant shuts up shop

A Chesterfield pub and restaurant has unexpectedly closed down - despite being open for little more than a year.

Harry Ramsden's at the Wingerworth closed its doors on Tuesday - leaving 13 people out of work.

Harry Ramsden's at the Wingerworth.

Signs in the window of the building say the business is closed 'in this location' and apologise for 'any inconvenience caused'.

One member of staff, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Derbyshire Times staff were only told on Tuesday morning.

The employee said workers were aware the business was losing money but that the news still came as a 'big shock'.

They added that some had been offered relocated jobs withing the same company - but that the nearest available positions were in Scarborough.

The empty sign outside Harry Ramsden's at the Wingerworth.

Harry Ramsden's have been contacted for comment and we are awaiting a response.

When the restaurant opened in March last year, Joe Teixeira, CEO of Harry Ramsden’s said Chesterfield was 'the ideal place to extend the modern day face of Harry’s to a new generation of customers'.

However, last year, the company came under fire after the annual bonfire at the Wingerworth was criticised as 'unsafe'.