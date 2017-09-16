Jewellery, cash and a pink piggy bank stolen from Derbyshire home

A pink china piggy bank was among the items stolen by burglars who forced their way into a house through a rear door.

The break-in happened at a property in Trowell Grove, Long Eaton, and saw the offenders also make off with a large amount of jewellery.

A number of gold rings, two gold brooches, a gold ring with three diamonds in a row, and a gold men’s signet ring with the initials BLM engraved on it were taken.

The burglars also stole a wallet containing euros and the pink china piggy bank containing a small amount of cash.

We’re appealing for information on the burglary, which happened over the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, September 2 and 3.

Did you see anything suspicious in the area, or have you been offered any similar sounding jewellery for sale since then?

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DC Bali Chahal on 101, quoting reference 17000377828.

Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of our website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.