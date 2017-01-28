Jessica Cunningham evicted from Celebrity Big Brother

Dronfield’s Jessica Cunningham has thanked her fans after being evicted from Celebrity Big Brother last night.

The former Apprentice star was evicted alongside Heidi and Spencer Pratt as part of a double elimination on Friday night.

Posting a video on Twitter last night, she said: “Just want to say a massive thank you to everyone that voted for me. I can’t believe I’m out. Here’s to onwards and upwards.”

The 29-year-old has her own online fashion firm, Prodigal Fox, and reached the final stages of this year’s Apprentice as she aimed to become Lord Sugar’s business partner.