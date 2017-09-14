Jealous thug is spared from custody after punching and kicking partner

A thug who punched and kicked his former partner has narrowly been spared from a custodial sentence.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, September 13, how Kyle Cox, 23, had been in a three-and-a-half month relationship but the victim said the relationship ended after Cox became controlling and violent.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “She said he was controlling and jealous and he was constantly accusing her of cheating which she had never done.

“When she was at work she had to send photos to prove where she was.”

Mrs Allsop added the couple had moved into an address at Iveagh Walk, Riddings, two weeks before the victim made a statement to police that she had been choked in the kitchen when Cox became angry and jealous and she stated he had kicked her leg and had banged her head into a cupboard when he grabbed her throat.

Cox also grabbed the victim by the throat again and grabbed her arm, according to Mrs Allsop.

Mrs Allsop added the following day the defendant had been drinking and had a dispute with a friend at the flat and when his partner told him to stop she ran from the property without shoes.

By the time Cox’s partner returned she was chased from the flat by the defendant and he punched her three or four times and kicked her once to the head as she curled up on the ground, according to Mrs Allsop.

Mrs Allsop added that Cox’s partner got up as the defendant went after his friend but then he returned and choked and grabbed her again.

The defendant also threatened to smash his partner’s TV, according to Mrs Allsop, and he went on to do this.

Cox, who has no previous convictions, told police that he drinks alcohol and gets drunk at weekends and claimed he is okay until he gets something in his head about his girlfriend being with someone else.

The defendant, of Worcester Crescent, Chaddesdon, Derby, pleaded guilty to one count of assault by beating from August 15 and to a further charge of assault by beating from August 16 and he also admitted damaging the TV on August 16.

Defence solicitor Simon Dhillon said: “He is remorseful and regretful and whole-heartedly ashamed of his actions. All I can say is that he acknowledges his behaviour, his actions and his comments on these occasions were absolutely appalling.”

Mr Dhillon added that Cox has suffered personal difficulties when he was growing up which has affected his development and the defendant has identified that he has anger issues.

Magistrates sentenced Cox to 14 weeks of custody suspended for 18 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a Building Better Relationships programme.

The defendant was warned if he breaches any of his order requirements he can expect to face custody.

Cox was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.