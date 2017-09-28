Jealous thug assaulted ex

A thug repeatedly visited his ex’s home and accused her of being with another man before he twisted her arm up her back.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 21 how Christopher Baird, 31, of Main Street, Bolsover, was initially refused entry. He returned and as she opened the door he grabbed her right arm and bent it backwards, and then returned to the property a third time.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “He had been drinking and was asking questions of an explicit nature and she would not let him check her phone. She pushed him out of the door to get him out of the house and he tried to punch with his right arm but missed. He came back two hours later sending a text with an insult and he was checking if she had a male in the house.”

The complainant opened the door so Baird could get his dog, according to Mrs Haslam, when he grabbed her right arm and bent it backwards. The court heard how Baird also came back to the property a third time to get his dog but the complainant would not open the door and it was confirmed that when police arrived Baird made threats to burn the house down.

Baird told police he could not recall twisting the complainant’s arm but accepted it must have happened.

The defendant pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the incident on August 31. The court heard Baird has alcohol and mental health issues. Magistrates adjourned the case and sentenced Baird on September 27 to an 18-month community order with a Better Relationships Programme, a rehabilitation activity and alcohol treatment. He was fined £40 and must pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.