Jealous man is jailed after attacking ex’s pal

A jealous boyfriend carried out a prolonged, unprovoked attack on a man after accusing him of sleeping with his ex-partner.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, January 3, how Luke John Varley, of Gibfield Lane, Belper, assaulted Karl White at his home on Greenway Avenue, Ripley.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Varley has an on-and-off partner and when the relationship has been off Varley’s ex-partner will go to Mr White’s address.”

Mr White gave a statement explaining that Varley visited his home, according to Mrs Allsop, asking where his ex-partner was and accused Mr White of sleeping with her.

Mrs Allsop added that Varley pushed his way into Mr White’s home and pushed the complainant backwards, grabbed his arm and pushed him onto stairs and he landed on his ribs and was punched to the face and kneed in the back.

Varley also grabbed Mr White around the neck with his arms, according to Mrs Allsop, and the complainant shouted for his daughter to call police before Varley also bit him on the nose.

Mrs Allsop said: “Varley had his arms around Mr White’s neck and was squeezing making it difficult for him to breath.”

Mr White suffered a cut to his forehead, a black eye, cuts to his nose and he complained of pain to his ribs and back.

The defendant pleaded guilty to committing assault occasioning actual bodily harm after the incident on December 4, 2016.

Varley told police that his ex-partner had told him that Mr White had called him names and he admitted he had gone to his home to “give him a slap”.

He also told police that he had been very drunk because he had been drinking Jack Daniels and Coke and it had been the first time he had been drinking in seven months.

Magistrates sentenced Varley to 24 weeks of custody due to the nature of what was an unprovoked, sustained attack in the victim’s own home while a child was present. Varley was also ordered to pay £500 compensation.