Jealous hubby spared from jail after attack

A jealous husband attacked his wife after he had wrongly accused her of being unfaithful.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, January 11, how Charles Cotes, 47, twice grabbed his wife Jane Cotes, who is the pub landlady at The Miners Arms pub, on Park Street, Alfreton, and was abusive to her before she kicked him and he kicked her.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “The pub had closed when he accused her of being unfaithful and she said stop it and that she had not been.”

The couple went upstairs to the flat, according to Mrs Haslam, when the defendant grabbed his wife’s breasts and insulted her and then grabbed her by the neck. Mrs Haslam added that Cotes continued to verbally abuse his wife before she kicked him in the testicles and he kicked her on her legs.

Cotes told police he had pushed her around the neck and kicked his wife and accepted that abusive words were used and he had grabbed her. He also conceded that his wife had not been unfaithful.

The defendant, of Independant Hill, Alfreton, pleaded guilty to committing assault by beating which happened on Boxing Day, last year.

Defence solicitor Asif Munir said Cotes suffers with depression and alcohol had played a part and he is remorseful.

Cotes was sentenced to 12 weeks of custody suspended for one year with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to 20 days.

The defendant was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.