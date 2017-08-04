James Wisternoff makes appearance at Chesterfield court

A young man accused of assaulting former soldier Chris Henchliffe has appeared in court this morning.

James Wisternoff, 25, of Church Street North, Old Whittington, had been due to stand trial at Chesterfield magistrates' court this week.

However, the trial has not gone ahead in light of Benjamin Edwards lodging an appeal against his conviction for the manslaughter of Mr Henchliffe.

Mr Wisternoff, who denies assaulting Mr Henchliffe by beating him, is now due to go on trial on the afternoon of September 26 - but the case may have to be put back again depending on what happens with Edwards' appeal, the court heard today.

As part of his bail conditions, Wisternoff must not go into any public houses or licensed clubs.

At the end of May, Edwards, 22, of Fieldview Place, Chesterfield, was convicted of the manslaughter of Mr Henchliffe, who died in hospital nine days after an incident outside the Pomegranate Theatre in Corporation Street, Chesterfield, during the early hours of July 3 last year. He was 26.

Three men - Edwards, Wisternoff and a third suspect - were all arrested following the incident.

The third suspect was released without charge, police said.

Dad-of-one Mr Henchliffe, who lived on Maynard Road, Chesterfield, served with the Yorkshire Regiment and completed a tour of Afghanistan.