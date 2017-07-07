Jail cut for rampaging Derbyshire trucker who grabbed policeman’s testicles

A crazed Derbyshire lorry driver who tried to bite one cop, and ‘grabbed and squeezed the testicles’ of another has had his jail term cut by top judges.

Rampaging road haulage man Alex Johnson, 27, ran amok during a three-month period between July and September last year.

He assaulted police officers three times, also decking a man at a wedding and driving a motorbike into his girlfriend’s ex-partner.

Johnson, of Wyndale Drive, Kirk Hallam, was mentally unstable at the time and had ‘attempted to commit suicide’ over the same period.

He was jailed for a total of 34 months at Nottingham Crown Court on February 14.

Johnson admitted three counts of assault with intent to resist arrest and two of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

However, at London’s Criminal Appeal Court, Mrs Justice May cut that to 20 months, and also reduced an 18-month driving ban to 11 months.

The judge, sitting with Lord Justice Treacy and Judge Martyn Zeidman QC, heard that, before launching an attack on two policemen, Johnson had boasted that the last time he was arrested it ‘had taken 11 men to hold him down’.

One of the same officers he attacked during that incident had the misfortune to be sent to arrest him a second time months later, and got his nether regions painfully grabbed for his trouble.

Mrs Justice May said: “It was not the first time he had been in trouble for offences of violence.”

And Lord Justice Treacy commented: “The policeman had his testicles grabbed and squeezed, which is a very painful thing.”

“Johnson’s troubled mental state seems to have been driven by substance misuse,” he added.

Lawyers for Johnson argued that his total sentence for all the offences was far too long.

The initial attack on the two officers was a single incident and, whilst he tried to bite one of them, he didn’t actually succeed.

Mrs Justice May ruled the 34-month sentence “excessive” and reduced it by over a third.

She also cut the driving ban after hearing of the impact a longer disqualification would have on Johnson’s livelihood.