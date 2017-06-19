‘It is despicable’ - Chesterfield reacts to London mosque ‘terrorist attack’

Chesterfield has been reacting to the suspected terrorist attack outside a mosque in north London last night.

One man has died and ten have been injured after a man drove into worshippers near Finsbury Park Mosque.

Eight people have been taken to hospital.

Police said all victims of the attack were Muslim.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Speaking on behalf of the North Derbyshire and Chesterfield Stand up to Racism group, secretary Jeannie Robinson, said: “We are shocked by the horrific attack at the Finsbury Park Mosque late last night.

“Many of us attended events over the weekend to commemorate the murder of Jo Cox MP and to stand together against racist attacks.

“We send our deepest sympathy and solidarity with all our sisters and brothers at Finsbury Park mosque.

“British Muslims should feel safe to practice their religion at all times but for them to be attacked during their special month of prayer and fasting is really despicable.

“Just as we stood together in Chesterfield in vigil against the Manchester attacks we now stand together against the attack.

“We should all renew our determination to say we will not tolerate racism of any kind.

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins wrote on Twitter: “Terrible to hear of another terrorist atrocity- attack on #FinsburyPark Mosque is another attack on British values.”

Last week, Chesterfield’s Muslim community said it felt ‘under threat’ following recent terrorist attack in Manchester and London.

Speaking last week, Ms Robinson said: “At a meeting on Monday night, it was reported that in the wake of the horrendous terrorist attacks in Manchester and London our small Muslim community in Chesterfield has felt under threat.

“One individual was verbally assaulted and robbed at knife-point, a mother and daughter were verbally abused on the streets.

“Many people felt unsure to go out and intimidated.

“While denouncing the terrorists, we also need to denounce the racists and extremists who are using these events to sow hatred and division.

“We want everyone to feel safe on the streets of Chesterfield.”