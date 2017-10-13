Is creepy clown craze finally dead in Chesterfield?

Thankfully, it seems the creepy clown craze has floated away...

On this day last year, the headteacher of a Chesterfield primary school denied claims that a clown was beaten up by two men with a baseball bat close to the premises.

Indeed, around this time over the last few years, there have been a number of reports of creepy clowns lurking on Chesterfield's streets.

Remember when it started in 2013?

But so far this year, it seems the bizarre craze is dead in the water - despite the current popularity of the Stephen King film It which features evil Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

Let's hope it stays that way...