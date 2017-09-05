IPCC issues statement on Loundsley Green Road tragedy

Independent investigators are appealing for witnesses to come forward after an elderly man died when he was hit by a police car in Chesterfield

The Independent Police Complaints Commission is investigating what it describes as a 'tragic incident'.

In a statement issued this afternoon, an IPCC spokesman said: "The IPCC is seeking witnesses as it investigates an incident in which a pensioner died when he was in collision with a police car in Chesterfield yesterday.

"The man, who lived locally, was walking in Loundsley Green Road, Loundsley Green, at around 8.25am when it happened.

"Paramedics attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Next of kin have been contacted and the coroner has also been informed.

"After being notified of the incident by Derbyshire Constabulary, the IPCC immediately deployed investigators to the scene and police post incident procedure.

"The IPCC understands that the single-crewed police car was responding to an emergency call when the collision occurred.

"An initial account has been provided by the officer involved and data is being gathered from the vehicle.

"A number of independent witnesses have already been identified but IPCC investigators are keen for anyone else who saw the incident but has not yet come forward to contact them on freephone 0800 096 9071 or email loundsleygreenroad@ipcc.gsi.gov.uk."

Derrick Campbell, IPCC Commissioner, added: "I would like to express my deepest sympathy to the family of the man who died and anyone else affected by this tragic incident.

"We have a duty to independently investigate in these circumstances and we are meeting with the man's relatives to explain our role in more detail and to assure them they will be regularly updated."

The man has not yet been formally identified.

Following the incident, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "Derbyshire Constabulary has referred itself to the IPCC and, as a result, we are unable to give further details at this stage."

Residents have taken to social media to tell of their sadness at the tragedy and offer their condolences to the man's loved ones.

Police have put up a sign on the road urging witnesses to the collision to call 101.

