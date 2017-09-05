Investigators expected to release further details about fatal crash in Chesterfield later

Investigations are continuing after an elderly man died when he was hit by a police car in Chesterfield.

At around 8.25am yesterday, a Derbyshire police officer was responding to an emergency call when the vehicle he was travelling in collided with the male pedestrian on Loundsley Green Road.

The man, who has not yet been formally identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the incident, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "Derbyshire Constabulary has referred itself to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) and, as a result, we are unable to give further details at this stage."

An IPCC spokesman said further information is expected to be released later today.

Residents have taken to social media to tell of their sadness at the tragedy and offer their condolences to the man's loved ones.

Police have put up a sign on the road urging witnesses to the collision to call 101.

RELATED STORY: Yesterday's coverage of the tragedy