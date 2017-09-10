Investigation underway after blaze in flat above Darley Dale restaurant

A fire which sent a plume of smoke billowing into the air broke out in a flat above an Indian restaurant in Darley Dale.

Firefighters from Matlock and Bakewell were called to the Shalimar on Dale Road North last night.

The whole building was evacuated and crews used jets to extinguish the fire.

Nobody was injured and an investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the blaze.

This afternoon, a spokesman for the Shalimar said: "The fire started in the flat above the restaurant.

"Thankfully, everybody left the building safely.

"There is no damage to the restaurant."

Shalimar's website states it is one of the top ten Indian restaurants in the UK, according to TripAdvisor.

Its website adds: "The Shalimar is a traditional and charming Indian restaurant which is perfect for the family, romantic evenings and relaxed business functions.

"We offer spacious dining in a setting that is accompanied by chandeliers, plush carpets, comfy seats and brass statues.

"Our vibrant, welcoming atmosphere will make your dining experience a memorable one."