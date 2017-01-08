Investigation continues after pair found injured at Derbyshire house

A man and a woman found injured at a house in Spondon remain in hospital.

Derbyshire Police were called to Avondale Road at about 2.45am yesterday (Saturday, January 7) after receiving a report that a man and a woman in their 50s were injured in a house.

They were taken to hospital for treatment and they remain there today (Sunday, January 8).

The man’s injuries are not life-threatening while the woman is in a serious condition.

A cordon remains in place around the property while the investigation into what happened at the house continues.

The police would like to thank everyone in Avondale Road for their patience and support this weekend.

Derbyshire Police have said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

If you have information you want to pass on call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.