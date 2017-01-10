Investigation after schoolchildren threatened in alleyway in Worksop

Police are investigating a report of two men threatening two schoolchildren in an alleyway in Worksop.

It happened on the St Anne’s estate at around 3.30pm on Friday, January 6.

One of the men was wearing a grey hoodie, with a thin blue line down the sleeve, and grey tracksuit bottoms.

The other is described as wearing a black baseball cap.

No-one was hurt but officers are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 545 of 6 January.