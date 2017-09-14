Inspirational Derbyshire mum needs your support

An inspirational Derbyshire mum is in the running for an award.

Lisa Fletcher, 43, from Killamarsh, has been nominated in the Inspirational Mother category of the Butterfly Awards, which celebrate survivors and champions of baby loss.

Lisa, whose daughter, Lillie Grace, was stillborn in 2015, set up the Dresses for Angels charity to help other families in a similar situation.

Lisa needs your votes in order to win the Inspirational Mother gong.

To read more about Lisa's story and to support her, visit www.babylossstar.co.uk/2017/09/04/inspirational-mother-lisa-jayne-fletcher-profile-page