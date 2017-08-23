Inquest to open into death of eight-year-old Ashlee Rowland

The inquest into the death of a Glapwell girl who died after a collision with a minibus near her home is to be opened today.

Eight-year-old Ashlee Rowland died in Chesterfield Royal Hospital on Tuesday, August 15 after being involved in an accident while crossing a road.

The incident - which happened on Sycamore Avenue in the village at about 3.20pm - is still being investigated by the police.

The inquest will be opened this afternoon at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Constable Darren Parkin on 101 quoting incident number 539 on August 15.

