Inquest opens into death of man who was allegedly murdered outside Staveley pub

The inquest into the death of a man who died after being allegedly murdered outside a pub in Staveley has been opened.

Peter Matts, 69, died on June 28 at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital after he was allegedly assaulted outside the Beechers Brook pub a week earlier on June 21.

The Beechers Brook pub on High Street in Staveley.

At the inquest opening on Tuesday, Detective Constable, Angela Dawson, of Derbyshire Constabulary, said: “On June 21 2017 Peter Matts was assaulted at the Beechers Brook public house in Staveley. He subsequently died as a result of those injuries in the attack and a male was arrested and has been charged with the murder of Mr Matts.”

Following the alleged attack, Jason Knowland, 45, of High Street, Staveley, was arrested and charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm. He appeared at Derby Crown Court on Monday, July 24 via video link and that charge was upgraded to murder in light of Mr Matts’ death. Knowland, who pleaded not guilty to murder, will stand trial on November 26 at either Derby or Nottingham crown court.

The provisional cause of death following a post-mortem was given as head injuries.

Senior coroner for Derbyshire, Robert Hunter, suspended the inquest pending the outcome of the criminal trial.

Mr Matts was a retired newsagent who was born in Stockport.