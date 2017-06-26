Inquest opens into death of Chesterfield nurse Kevin Jacques

An inquest has been opened into the death of a much-loved Chesterfield nurse.

Kevin Jacques, 31, of Delves Close, Walton, sadly passed away on May 29.

He was a charge nurse in the A&E department at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

At Chesterfield coroners' court on Monday, Detective Sergeant James Wall, of Derbyshire Constabulary, said: "On May 29, Mr Jacques was found in the garage of his home address suspended from a beam with a ligature around his neck.

"He was pronounced dead at 6.51pm on May 29."

A provisional cause of death was identified as hanging.

Derbyshire's senior coroner, Dr Robert Hunter, adjourned the inquest to a date to be fixed.

After Mr Jacques' death, Lynn Andrews, director of nursing and patient care at the Royal, said: "A personal letter of condolence was sent to Kevin's parents, which expressed how truly saddened our emergency department team and the rest of the hospital was to learn of his sudden and unexpected death.

"The passing of a colleague during their NHS service always has an impact on colleagues and friends.

"Kevin was a well-liked and respected member of the team who delivered excellent patient care and was keen to improve our services.

"I personally always found him to be passionate about nursing and I hope that knowing how his colleagues felt about him is of some comfort to his family and friends at this difficult time."

Mr Jacques' obituary in the Derbyshire Times stated he enjoyed music, especially Kylie Minogue, music festivals, parties, socialising and holidays.

It added: "He was deeply loved by family and friends and everyone who came into contact with him. "Kevin leaves his partner Josh, dad Paul and mum Andrea."