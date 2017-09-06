Inquest into death of 'beautiful and joyful' Carl Buxton to start today

An inquest into the death of a much-loved young man from Buxton is due to get underway this morning.

Popular Carl Buxton, 19, sadly passed away on Bakewell Road in the town during the early hours of April 19 last year.

After he died, Mr Buxton's family paid an emotional tribute to him, describing him as 'beautiful and joyful'.

The inquest at Chesterfield coroners' court is expected to last for three days.

