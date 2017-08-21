Indie band The Cribs ‘open’ to Chesterfield return

Wakefield indie band The Cribs say they are ‘open’ to a return to the town after gigging in a Chesterfield record shop.

The punk-rock three-piece played their second-ever acoustic set and signed copies of their Top-10 seventh record, 24-7 Rock Star Sh**t, at Tallbird Records, Soresby Street, last Thursday.

Gary Jarman, pictured, plays in the record shop. Photo: Tarquin Clark.

Bassist Gary Jarman says, although the band have a tour starting in December playing in some of the UK’s biggest cities, the group hope to book another tour in January taking in cities and towns where they haven’t played before.

He says the band have not ruled out a return to Chesterfield - where they had never played prior to last week’s show - with The Avenue, on Beetwell Street, seemingly the likely destination.

He said: “We’ve met quite a lot of people this week who have suggested [playing] towns and stuff. We’ll take it one step at a time and see how tonight goes.

“We’re definitely really open to it. Next year that’s what it’s about. I’m more excited about that than anything else right now. You get a different level of enthusiasm.”

He added: “We grew up in Wakefield and bands never came through the town. We try to make a point of playing in places where bands don’t come to often. I’m surprised we’ve never been there [Chesterfield] before.

“Anywhere where we think people like the band, we always like to feel we’re available for people.”

Gary says the band, also made up of his twin Ryan (guitarist/singer) and younger brother Ross (drummer), have reverted to a ‘grass roots campaign’ to promote the record, by meeting fans and playing in front of them to help sell their latest release, rather than relying on high-profile PR campaigns.

The Cribs broke through in 2002, releasing their own cynical brand of Eighties pop-inspired punk rock - with their glorious, anthemic repertoire including hits Men’s Needs and Hey Scenesters!

Their latest album, which is currently seventh in the UK Album Chart and was released on August 11, took just five days to make.

“The budget for this record is a hundredth of what the other bands in the top ten have. For us it’s a real moral victory. It’s really exciting for our fans, too, to feel part of this,” Gary said.

“We wanted to go back to what we did at the start and recapture that, we wanted to do something that harks back to the early days. Our fans have been with us for a long time.”